Mika Singh welcomes his brother and 'Punjab Ki Shaan' Gurdaas Maan in ' Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti' on Star Bharat

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 16:34
mika

MUMBAI : Star Bharat show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti' is being enjoyed by the audience and eagerly waiting for Mika's Vohti to be selected. We will witness Mika Singh and the contestants to visit his house and meet his family and Gurdaas Maan.

At the same time, Mika is also trying his best to understand every contestant who came on the show so that they can take the right decision for themselves. Today’s episode will be super thrilling and quite exciting as we will see Mika Singh and the contestants riding a mini tractor and ATVs  in Mika’s farmhouse. They are seen having a lot of fun in the farmhouse and seems very delighted with the thrills. Mika Singh would also be choosing jewelleries of the contestants on his own adding more candid moments to the episode. 

Adding more life to the show, we will see Gurdaas Maan entering the show as Mika’s family member. Excited about the show Gurdaas says, “ I’m immensely happy to be a part of this show as it’s my favourite brother’s Swayamvar. The ‘Rajkumaris’ are too charming but one needs to keep a lot of things in mind before marrying a celebrity. It’s not easy to be a Caleb’s wife, it takes a lot of patience and perseverance to maintain the bond and relationship.” Furthermore, the show gets lightened by the musical night where Gurdaas and Mika are seen singing with the contestants and later they visited Mika’s house together. 

Not only this, many big celebrities have come on the show so far to give tips related to marriage to Mika and help him in choosing the girl. 

To know more such things, stay tuned and keep watching the show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti' every Monday to Friday at 8 PM only on Star Bharat!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 16:34

Latest Video