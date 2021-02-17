Miley Jab Hum Tum fame Tani Thakkar ties the knot with boyfriend Aditya Kapadia; check out her customized saree pallu!

MUMBAI: It’s raining weddings in tinsel town! After Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi, another actress walks down the aisle. Television actress Tanvi Thakkar tied the knot with boyfriend and actor Aditya Kapadia on February 16 at a SoBo hotel Today. Tanvi, who rose to fame with the TV show Miley Jab Hum Tum, got married to Aditya in an intimate wedding. Tanvi and Aditya’s wedding was no less than a fairy tale wedding as she grabbed eyeballs with her customized saree pallu. Tanvi and Aditya’s wedding kick-started with a haldi ceremony and concluded on a Hindu wedding ceremony.

Speaking about her customized saree, Tanvi said, “I especially got my sari pallu painted with our pictures. It has Aditya and me painted on the pallu. I also chose Aditya's outfit as he thinks I am better at choosing outfits.” The couple further said together, "We have known each other for 10 years now, so getting married wasn't new for us. We have been married to each other in our hearts and mind for many years now. I am happy that we had a small low-key wedding because I am a quiet person and get intimidated by crowds. It was a beautiful and sweet experience to exchange vows."

New bride Tanvi also said that it took some time to sink into them. She said, “When someone said, 'Mr and Ms Kapadia' I did not turn around. After a while, it sunk in, that I am officially married and now we are husband and wife. I am happy that I am married to someone who is my best friend for so many years."

Credits: spotboye