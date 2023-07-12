Milind Dastane to essay Shyam Lal Vajpayee in &TV’s ‘Atal’!

Milind Dastane

MUMBAI : &TV’s new show, Atal, which is set to explore the untold aspects of late Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood, has created immense buzz with its captivating promos. In a recent development, renowned Marathi actor Milind Dastane has been finalised to essay the role of young Atal’s Grandfather, Shyam Lal Vajpayee. Produced by Euphoria Productions, the show will deep dive into the formative years of a leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India's destiny. Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in India, the show will delve into the intricacies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood, shedding light on the incidents, beliefs, and challenges that moulded him into the leader that he was. Milind Dastane, revealing details about his character says, “Shyam Lal Vajpayee immersed himself in reciting Bhagwat Katha and earned a livelihood by delving into astrology and scriptures. Shyam Lal possessed a remarkable enthusiasm for life. He exuded liveliness, discovering happiness amid sorrow, and finding amusement even in moments of anger. His cheerful demeanour profoundly impacted Atal. Despite being dedicated to work, Shyam Lal emphasized the significance of meditation and yoga. Shyam Lal Vajpayee's abundant sense of humour left a lasting impression on Atal.”

Sharing his excitement about essaying Young Atal’s grandfather’s role, Milind Dastane says, “I'm quite excited to play such a big character on TV. The storyline unfolds the inspiring story of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a boy from humble beginnings who became one of India's most prominent leaders. When I was offered this role, I thought over it carefully before accepting it because it is a huge responsibility. There was nervousness as I was not very well aware of Atal Ji's grandfather. However, I thrive on challenges and saw it as an opportunity to play such a pivotal role in a Hindi television show. The extensive workshop helped me prepare thoroughly for the role and helped me understand my character in much more depth. The makers did an excellent job of prepping me and modifying my appearance to look like Atal Ji's real grandfather as much as possible. I am looking forward to viewer's response to it.”


Watch Milind Dastane as Shyam Lal Vajpayee in ‘Atal’, premiering on Dec 5th at 8:00 pm only on &TV!
 

