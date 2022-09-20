MINDBLOWING! Fans go gaga over Harshad Chopda's TERRIFIC performance, call him the 'EXPRESSION KING'

MUMBAI: TV's hottie Harshad Chopda became a household name for playing Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor entered the show a few months ago when it witnessed a significant leap after the exit of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

Harshad is romancing Pranali Rathod and this on-screen pairing has become an instant hit.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on the top of the TRP charts since the beginning and with Harshad and Pranali's entry, the show has only risen in the popularity scale.

The viewers have always appreciated Hrashad's fine performance in the show time and again.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Disheartening! Kairav to have a mental breakdown

Harshad has proved that he is the apt choice to play Abhimanyu's role.

Well, the actor is once again trending on Twitter and for all the right reasons.

Some videos of Harshad's rocking performance have surfaced on social media and gone viral in no time.

Harshad is loved for his excellent dance moves and killer expressions.

Take a look:

Thrills



Harshad killing it for the 4th time



I always wait for Abhi's tandav and harshad slaying the floor with his moves.#Yrkkh #HarshadChopda#AbhimanyuBirla pic.twitter.com/7XHC6xwdD1 — yash (@Shaya99739066) September 20, 2022

Abhimanyu will always be shiv bhakt and do/think tandav to clear his mind

Than the magic happens



#HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #yrkkh https://t.co/JqxeR4mEpT — chilling (@ROSHNI_202) September 20, 2022

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Harshad has been in the television industry for a very long time and proved his mettle in acting in all his shows.

The handsome hunk has so far starred in shows like Amber Dhara, Saubhagyavati Bhava, Tere Liye, Dharampatni, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Humsafars, and Bepannah.

The actor is not just lauded for his performance but also received lots of appreciation for creating magic on-screen with his sizzling chemistry with his co-actresses.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vishal Aditya Singh to play the lead in Cockcrow and Shaika Films' next on StarPlus?