MINDBLOWING! Is Shivangi Joshi trying to break her sanskaari bahu image after exiting Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata with her drastic transformation?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 14:19
MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is popularly known for her role in Star Plus' hit drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress became a household name for her role of Naira Goenka in the show and was paired opposite Mohsin Khan.

The viewers loved Mohsin and Shivangi's on-screen pairing.

It's been almost a year since Shivangi and Mohsin made an exit from the show but fans still remember them.

Post Yeh Rishta, Mohsin hasn't signed any projects yet but we have seen him doing several music videos.

However, Shivangi bagged a lead role in Colors' show Balika Vadhu 2 but the show went off-air within a few months.

Post that, she did Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and wowed the viewers with her daredevil avatar.

Ever since then, the ardent viewers are once again waiting for Shivangi to make a comeback on-screen with her next project.

The actress also hinted about something interesting coming up in one of her previous Instagram stories.

Well, fans have witnessed a drastic transformation in Shivangi ever since she made an exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress is now trying to break her sanskaari bahu image and mould herself into a completely different person.

Shivangi's previous Instagram posts were all about glitz and glamour but she has never shown her bold side.

However, in her recent posts, we are seeing how Shivangi is showcasing her bold side.

Take a look:


The actress is trying to step out of her comfort zone and leaving her fans elated with her new avatar.

Fans are going gaga over Shivangi's never-seen-before avatar.

What is your take on Shivangi's transformation? Are you liking it? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

About Author

