Minni plans suprise for Arya : Patiala Babes: 24th January 2020 : Written Update

MUMBAI: Neil tells Mini that do small things which will make her happy Mini decides to spend all days with Aray watching horror animated movies. Mini gets to know that Saroj took Arya. Mini goes to the cafeteria and asks Arya to leave she shows tantrums but she manages to take her away from her. Saroj explained she is here for well being Mini warns her not to play mind games with her and stay away from Arya Mini tries to make Arya happy but she refuses to forgive her and tells her that she hates her.

She tells her arrogantly that don't force her and stop being mother Sarjo told me how she used to torture her and her love towards her is fake and she leaves. Neil comes and notices everything is scattered. Neil talks with Aray who tells him that she wants to stay with Saroj Minni gets shocked.