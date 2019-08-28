News

Mishti helps Kuhu teach Kunal a lesson in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 11:30 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is seeing a dramatic turn in Kunal and Kuhu's married life.

Finally, breaking the long silence, Kunal has confessed his love game to Kuhu.

Kuhu is broken to know that he doesn't love her but married her only to teach Mishti a lesson.

Kuhu and Kunal perform the post-wedding rituals, after which they get into a major fight.

Kuhu realize Mishti's worth after learning about Kunal's true intentions.

Kuhu reveal everything to Mishti, and the latter decides to help her bring Kunal on track.

Kuhu and Mishti come together to teach Kunal a lesson.

It will be interesting to see how they do this.

