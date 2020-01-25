Mishti learns Truth : Yeh Rishte Hai Pyar Ke: 24th January 2020 : Written Update

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Parul asking Abir did he got any call from Mishti cut to Nishant asks Mishti that if she has feelings for Abir.she tells Nishant to trust her Abir calls her Mishti ignores Nishant is happy because she ignored Abir's call. Abir gets call Nishant is on the other side talking to Mishti, Mishti tells Nishant that she is ﬁrm on her decision Nishant tells Abir to stay away from Mishti. Menakshi manipulates Nishant and tells him that he needs to tell Mishti truth otherwise Abir will tell her.

Everyone is happy to attend Mishti's Jagran Mishti sings Dilbaro song while recalling her childhood memories. Kunal feels that he need to do something or else they will get married. Kunal make a fake call about Abir's accident Mishti runs to see exact situation but realize Abir planned it Abir tells Mishti how Menakshi blackmailed him they both have an emotional breakdown