Miss India runner up Manya Singh crowned Shanmukhapriya for her extravaganza performance on the sets of India Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's upcoming episode of the most popular singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 12 will have a lot of surprises for the contestants and the viewers. It would be the first time that the Indian idol 12 would be hosted by Bharti and Harsh .It would be an exciting episode to watch, as the adorable Jodi of Bharti and Harsh would be hosting. Along with that, contestants will be seen singing the songs on the request of their fans from all over the country for the special episode of India Ki Farmaish.



In the show, post the performance of Shanmukha Priya on the song Aye Bachchu and Ishaqzaade which was lauded by everyone present on the sets of the show. This turned to be more spectacular evening for the young musical wizard when she saw Miss India runner up Many Singh who came to see her performance and support her. Along with her Manya Singh’s parents also came on stage who were super proud of her achievements.

Miss India Runner up Manya Singh crowned Shanmukha Priya saying every girl has the right to feel like a princess .Post that Shanmukha was on cloud nine as she felt so obliged, she was crowned by Miss India runner up Manya Singh.

Manya Singh the runner up of Miss India said, “ I relate with you a lot , as both of us are trying to promote girl power and with that like you I also come from a middle-class family and want to make my parents proud. Talking about your performance you sing with such ease which is the part of your performance. I feel so proud when girls like you prove to the world that the talent and caliber girls in our country have is excellent . I wish you all the luck for you future and Keep shining like this.”



While cheering Neha Kakkar adds, “Shanmukha, every week we all see your performances which is not less than a live concert and even if it is an emotional song, you do with such ease is tremendous. Hats off !”



Stay Tuned and Keep watching Indian Idol Season 12 every weekend only on Sony Entertainment Television at 8.00 PM