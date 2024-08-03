Miss World goes beyond glamour: Shark Tank India integration supports beauty with a purpose!

MUMBAI: In India, catch the 71st Miss World 2024 with all its glamour and excitement live on 09th March, 7.30 PM onwards exclusively only on Sony LIV!

The 71st edition of the Miss World Pageant, a celebration of beauty, intellect, and purpose, returns to India after 28 years. Embodying its core value, 'Beauty with A Purpose', the event has ignited global anticipation and excitement. As India takes centre stage as the host country, contestants from around the world come together, presenting a captivating fusion of cultures. With excitement mounting, the world eagerly anticipates the crowning of the next Miss World. Viewers in India can catch all the live action, from the glamorous ramp walks, the exciting performances to the final crowning ceremony, on 09th March, 7:30 pm onwards exclusively on Sony LIV.

Adding an exciting dimension to this year's pageant is the groundbreaking integration with Shark Tank India, a platform renowned for fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. For the first time ever, Miss World’s top 4 finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their Beauty with a Purpose Project on stage to our sharks - Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Anupam Mittal, Founder & CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group, and Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms. The sharks believe in the cause of 'Beauty with A Purpose', will bring their expertise and resources to support the endeavour that wins. This one-of-a-kind integration will allow the contestants to align beauty not only with aesthetics but also with meaningful impact and the much-needed societal change.

Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, said, "The collaboration with Shark Tank India underscores our commitment to driving positive change. We are thrilled to witness the transformative power of beauty aligned with purpose."

Danish Khan, Business Head of Sony LIV and StudioNext, stated, " Streaming the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant live on Sony LIV underscores our commitment in bringing meaningful, premium content to our Indian audience. The special integration of Shark Tank India also perfectly aligns with this year’s theme of Miss World 2024."

The 71st Miss World 2024 streaming on 09th March at 7:30 pm exclusively on Sony LIV.