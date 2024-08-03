Miss World goes beyond glamour: Shark Tank India integration supports beauty with a purpose!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 16:36
Miss World

MUMBAI: In India, catch the 71st Miss World 2024 with all its glamour and excitement live on 09th March, 7.30 PM onwards exclusively only on Sony LIV!

The 71st edition of the Miss World Pageant, a celebration of beauty, intellect, and purpose, returns to India after 28 years. Embodying its core value, 'Beauty with A Purpose', the event has ignited global anticipation and excitement. As India takes centre stage as the host country, contestants from around the world come together, presenting a captivating fusion of cultures. With excitement mounting, the world eagerly anticipates the crowning of the next Miss World. Viewers in India can catch all the live action, from the glamorous ramp walks, the exciting performances to the final crowning ceremony, on 09th March, 7:30 pm onwards exclusively on Sony LIV.

Adding an exciting dimension to this year's pageant is the groundbreaking integration with Shark Tank India, a platform renowned for fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. For the first time ever, Miss World’s top 4 finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their Beauty with a Purpose Project on stage to our sharks - Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Anupam Mittal, Founder & CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group, and Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms. The sharks believe in the cause of 'Beauty with A Purpose', will bring their expertise and resources to support the endeavour that wins. This one-of-a-kind integration will allow the contestants to align beauty not only with aesthetics but also with meaningful impact and the much-needed societal change.

Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, said, "The collaboration with Shark Tank India underscores our commitment to driving positive change. We are thrilled to witness the transformative power of beauty aligned with purpose."

Danish Khan, Business Head of Sony LIV and StudioNext, stated, " Streaming the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant live on Sony LIV underscores our commitment in bringing meaningful, premium content to our Indian audience. The special integration of Shark Tank India also perfectly aligns with this year’s theme of Miss World 2024."

The 71st Miss World 2024 streaming on 09th March at 7:30 pm exclusively on Sony LIV.

Miss World Shark Tank India Sony LIV Ritesh Agarwal Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms Namita Thapar Anupam Mittal Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 16:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav hitting content creator Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern in this video is going viral on social media
MUMBAI : As we had reported earlier, Elvish Yadav is caught again hitting the content creator as Sagar had released a...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here’s all what goes into the shooting of the high drama sequences of the Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer!
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.The show features Bhavika Sharma and...
Deepa Shahi celebrates International Women’s Day with female staff at DKP and Shahi Productions
MUMBAI : On International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8, producer Deepa Shahi took time out to visit her...
Aangan Aapno Kaa: Ayushi Khurana opens up on her bond with her on-screen enemy Kashish Duggal; says ‘We are extremely…’ - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI : Ayushi Khurana is a powerhouse of talent and is currently a part of Aangan Aapno Kaa on SonySAB. The plays a...
From playing a sex worker to a lawyer on the screen, Shriya Pilgaonkar is thankful for embodying women from all walks of life
MUMBAI: As we celebrate International Women's Day, it is essential to recognize and appreciate the diverse roles that...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye achieves a new feat, completes 100 episodes!
MUMBAI : Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Recent Stories
Vipul Amrutlal Shah
Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen to launch the first song Vande Veeram from Bastar: The Naxal Story in the presence of 18 CRPF families
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bhavika Sharma
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here’s all what goes into the shooting of the high drama sequences of the Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer!
Anupamaa
Deepa Shahi celebrates International Women’s Day with female staff at DKP and Shahi Productions
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye achieves a new feat, completes 100 episodes!
International Women's Day
International Women's Day: A deep dive into the evolving representation of women in modern Indian theatre
Ayesha Khan
Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan opens up on the INNUMERABLE SACRIFICES that her parents have made for her
Bhavika Sharma
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma gets greeted by a fan on the sets of the show; shares BTS visuals!