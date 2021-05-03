Missing IPL? Anupamaa is here to beat your Monday blues with a fresh lot of episodes!  

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

The audiences are loving the performance of Rupali and Sudhanshu as Anupama and Vanraj. They connect to the storyline and the characters.

Rupali Ganguly got back with a bang in the serial Anupamaa as the lead protagonist. The serial went on air last year and has made a special place in the audience’s hearts. Viewers are loving her as Anupamaa on the other hand no one would have given more justice to Vanraj's character other than Sudhanshu Pandey's personality.

Also read: Paras Kalnawat aka Samar of Anupama reveals why the show is successful, speaks about shooting in these tough times and how he handles social media

Paras Kalnawat is the ideal idol son on television in the form of Samar Shah, which the audiences haven’t seen for a long time, and with his acting chops, he is doing full justice to it.

The show's new entrant Apurva Agnihotri was enough to grab more eye balls to the show as this was his comeback to TV after a lot of years. His character of Dr. Advait has come as a breath of fresh air to the show.

Now since the lockdown apprehensions were around people were forced to see some repeated episodes of the show, which won't happen any more.

Yes! you heard that right, the show has kickstarted the new week with a bunch of new episodes starting from today

The main cast of the show just can't keep calm and gave their fans the joyous news:

Well, so all the ardent fans of the show surely have the reason to rejoice as you can now see the new episodes of the show.

Isn't it the perfect thing to beat the Monday Blues when IPL wasn't there to up our entertainment quotient?

