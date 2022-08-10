Mitaali Nag honoured by Star Plus for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: I appreciate the thoughtfulness and respect showed to me

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 17:55
Mitaali Nag honoured by Star Plus for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: I appreciate the thoughtfulness and respect showed to me

MUMBAI :Mitaali Nag was recently honoured by Star Plus for being part of the super successful show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. She played the role of Devyani in the drama that is being produced by Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar. The actor talks about the award and her experience of doing the project.

 “Such awards mean a lot. This also shows that the broadcasters also have a relationship with the artists and they value it. Awards are always an honour. But for me this one was extra special as I am not a part of the show anymore, yet they did not miss to recognise my contribution to it,” she says.

Mitaali sounds emotional talking about this recognition. She adds, “I appreciate the thoughtfulness and the respect that they showed towards me. I relived all the moments when I went to the set where the felicitation took place. When you are shooting for more than 12 hours for over 2 years then you surely get attached to the people, the place, character etc. And whenever I meet my friends from the show I surely miss living the set life with them!”

 

Mitaali Nag Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Rajesh Ram Singh Pradeep Kumar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 17:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Neelam furious at Lakshmi for ruining things again
MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjari will have doubts if Abhimanyu will keep his words and marry Aarohi
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Balwinder all set to ruin Rishi and Lakshmi’s Valentine’s Day party
MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi grows fond of Akshara making Aarohi insecure
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Sonali Naik aka Pushpa of Maddam Sir on the show bidding adieu: A whole book can be written on the experience of working in Maddam Sir
MUMBAI :After a three-year-long successful stint, Maddam Sir is all set to go off air soon/has gone off air. Fans were...
Recent Stories
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sonali Naik aka Pushpa of Maddam Sir on the show bidding adieu: A whole book can be written on the experience of working in Mad
Sonali Naik aka Pushpa of Maddam Sir on the show bidding adieu: A whole book can be written on the experience of working in Maddam Sir
"Tony Kakkar wrote ‘Humsafar’ not just for lovers, but for all kinds of relationships" shares Neha Kakkar complimenting Sonakshi
"Tony Kakkar wrote ‘Humsafar’ not just for lovers, but for all kinds of relationships" shares Neha Kakkar complimenting Sonakshi Kar's performance on Sony Tv's Indian Idol 13
Audience Perspective! Netizens are loving the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, here’s the reason why
Audience Perspective! Netizens are loving the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, here’s the reason why
Kamya Panjabi on playing Mantralekha in Raazz Mahal - Dakini Ka Rahasya: Want to challenge stereotypes and redefine dayans on sc
Kamya Panjabi on playing Mantralekha in Raazz Mahal - Dakini Ka Rahasya: Want to challenge stereotypes and redefine dayans on screen
The reason behind Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s break up was the former’s wish for a marriage commitment?
The reason behind Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s break up was the former’s wish for a marriage commitment?
Exclusive! Maera Mishra doesn’t want fans to watch the show seriously, here’s why
Exclusive! Maera Mishra doesn’t want fans to watch the show seriously, here’s why