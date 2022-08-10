Mitaali Nag honoured by Star Plus for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: I appreciate the thoughtfulness and respect showed to me

MUMBAI :Mitaali Nag was recently honoured by Star Plus for being part of the super successful show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. She played the role of Devyani in the drama that is being produced by Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar. The actor talks about the award and her experience of doing the project.

“Such awards mean a lot. This also shows that the broadcasters also have a relationship with the artists and they value it. Awards are always an honour. But for me this one was extra special as I am not a part of the show anymore, yet they did not miss to recognise my contribution to it,” she says.

Mitaali sounds emotional talking about this recognition. She adds, “I appreciate the thoughtfulness and the respect that they showed towards me. I relived all the moments when I went to the set where the felicitation took place. When you are shooting for more than 12 hours for over 2 years then you surely get attached to the people, the place, character etc. And whenever I meet my friends from the show I surely miss living the set life with them!”