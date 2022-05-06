Mithai actress Debattama Saha transforms her makeup room into her second home

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 19:02
MUMBAI: Zee TV's latest fiction offering - Mithai - is an amalgamation of a love story and a family drama, all tied together inside a wonderful box of traditional Indian sweets. Following the story of two polar opposite personalities - Mithai (Debattama Saha) and Siddharth (Aashish Bhardwaj), the show delves into the life of a gifted sweet maker based in Mathura who wants to preserve the legacy of Aloo Jalebis that she has inherited from her father but is now, unfortunately, on the verge of extinction. While the show has started off well and is being appreciated by the audience, a lot of exciting twists and turns are all set to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats.

While all the actors are working round the clock to keep their audience entertained, looks like our very own Mithai a.k.a Debattama Saha is going the extra mile to make herself feel at home on the sets of Mithai. In fact, the actress recently transformed her makeup room into a comfortable space that she calls ‘her home away from home.’ She has got everything that is essential to making her feel at home and redesigned her makeup room and we have to say, it looks fantastic! 

As Debattama Saha says, “I love my makeup room ever since I transformed it. The Mithai set now feels like my second home, a home away from my home where I can go every day and be comfortable. I have kept a lot of soft toys in the make-up room for my comfort and have also added a few frames of motivational and make-up quotes to start my day with positivity. 

She further adds, “I spend a lot of time in my make up room as I rehearse my scenes here. Hence, I wanted to transform into my own comfortable space and that’s what I did.” 

While we are in love with Debattama’s second home, looks like Mithai is going to see a lot of twists and turns pretty soon! 

To know what happens next, tune in to Mithai every Monday to Saturday at 7 pm, only on Zee TV! 

