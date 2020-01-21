Mithali Raj looks stunning as she shares screen space with Aditi Rao and Shakti Mohan

MUMBAI: Mithali Raj needs no introduction! Her contribution in the field of cricket is immense. She is an inspiration for many.

After winning hearts with her performance on the field, the captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team is now grabbing eyeballs for her stunning performance in front of the camera.

Well, Mithali has teamed up with Bollywood actress Aditi Rao and dancer Shakti Mohan for a popular cosmetics brand. The trio shot for an advertisement for the brand and looked stunning in it.

Mithali recently took to her Instagram handle and spoke about this new development. She also shared the video clip of the advertisement. Take a look below.

Did you like Mithali in the advertisement?