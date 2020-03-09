Mithali Raj’s stylish BIKER avatar is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Mithali Raj needs no introduction! Her contribution in the field of cricket is immense. She is an inspiration for many and her fans are eagerly waiting for her biopic, Shabaash Mithu, to hit the screens. Shabaash Mithu will see talented actress Taapsee Pannu, who has done films like Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal and Naam Shabana, in the central role.

Meanwhile, Mithali is treating her fans and followers to amazing posts. Well, a day ago, the cricketer shared a picture wherein she can be seen sitting on bike. The picture gives a glimpse of how she arrived in Melbourne to witness Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final match.

Sharing the picture, Mithali wrote on Instagram, “When in Melbourne, arrive in style to see the mighty battle between our girls and the host team #INDvAUS”

Take a look below.