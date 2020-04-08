Mithali Raj’s then and now picture proves that she has always been a poser!

MUMBAI: Mithali Raj needs no introduction! Her journey inspires many!

However, the cricketer is also a style diva and her fashionable avatar gives us major fashion goals.

It won’t be wrong to say that she nails her fashionable looks like a true diva. Moreover, she has always been a poser and her latest Instagram picture is a proof.

Well, Mithali took to her Instagram page and shared a collage of then and now picture.

The ‘then’ picture sees little Mithali posing with another tiny tot. They looked super cute as they sported ethnic outfits and posed for the camera. On the other hand, the ‘now’ picture showcases her donning a crop top paired up with a long skirt. She wore this outfit for a fashion show.

Mithali wrote an apt caption to compliment her picture. “Then and now, always a poser,” she wrote and we couldn’t agree more.

Her fans went gaga over her picture. We came across comments like ‘Role model for every girl Mithali You are super star’, ‘Beautiful Pose’, ‘Cute in both the pics’.

