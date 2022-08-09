Mitu spills the beans on her friendship with Achint Kaur

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 16:31
Mitu spills the beans on her friendship with Achint Kaur

MUMBAI :  Mitu wears many hats - a filmmaker, producer, storyteller and content creator and runs her own YouTube Channel Positive Thinkerz. She has some great friends from the industry and one of them is actress Achint Kaur. Achint has recently celebrated her birthday on 5th September and Mitu shares her equation with her. She says,”Achint and I go back many years. She was acting in Kitty Party and I was doing Kahaani - both were competing shows.

I was told to call and cast her in Kahaani. So I called her and she told me she would love to do it but as she was acting in a competing show it was not ethical. I was really impressed by her strong values. We gradually became friends. Then a few years later she did Kahaani as Pallavi and I was working with Manish Goswami for Sarrkkar. During this time  we used to meet and chat for hours. It was like an exchange process and we used to discuss a lot about our work. And that’s how our friendship started.” 

Mitu also adds,”Then years later we worked together in  Kahaani and it was a lovely experience. I remember once there was a scene, I was able to articulate in English but the Hindi dialogues were somehow not happening. After struggling for hours I went to her and gave her a narration in English of the whole scene and told her to handle it. And she did a flawless act in that particular scene.”

Mitu also considers her as one of her advisors and says,” I resonate with her persona and admire her for her journey. I call her for advice every now and then. I am really amazed by her energy and the way she has managed to keep herself relevant and topical. On this birthday my wishes for her is that she should keep growing and evolving in the awesome way that only she can.”

Mitu spills Achint Kaur filmmaker producer storyteller YouTube Channel Positive Thinkerz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 16:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Has Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh Singh Ahlawat bid adieu to Colors TV’s Parineetii?
MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot...
Pandya Store: OMG! Raavi tries to sneak in, Suman sees her in a camera recording
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily soap Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows among the audience. The show has made a place...
Hotness! Taarak Mehta’s Priya Ahuja sets the internet on fire with her thigh-high slit outfit, See pics
MUMBAI :  Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Priya Ahuja’s unique outfits and edgy style have always been the talk of...
Mreenal Deshraj: Nutrition is key in changing the composition of our body and it makes us feel healthy and strong, and comfortable in our own skin
MUMBAI :  One of the good things Covid has taught us is to make us aware of how important it is to take a break for the...
WHOA! From Sunny Leone to Pamela Anderson, here is a list of top international contestants who have been on Big Boss
MUMBAI: Celebrities from all spheres of entertainment, including acting, singing and modelling, come to Bigg Boss'...
Mitu spills the beans on her friendship with Achint Kaur
MUMBAI :  Mitu wears many hats - a filmmaker, producer, storyteller and content creator and runs her own YouTube...
Recent Stories
Maninee De on her film, Am I Bisexual?: Initially, I had questions… but then things were handled so sensitively that it turned o
Maninee De on her film, Am I Bisexual?: Initially, I had questions… but then things were handled so sensitively that it turned out to be a learning experience
Latest Video