Mitu spills the beans on her friendship with Achint Kaur

MUMBAI : Mitu wears many hats - a filmmaker, producer, storyteller and content creator and runs her own YouTube Channel Positive Thinkerz. She has some great friends from the industry and one of them is actress Achint Kaur. Achint has recently celebrated her birthday on 5th September and Mitu shares her equation with her. She says,”Achint and I go back many years. She was acting in Kitty Party and I was doing Kahaani - both were competing shows.

I was told to call and cast her in Kahaani. So I called her and she told me she would love to do it but as she was acting in a competing show it was not ethical. I was really impressed by her strong values. We gradually became friends. Then a few years later she did Kahaani as Pallavi and I was working with Manish Goswami for Sarrkkar. During this time we used to meet and chat for hours. It was like an exchange process and we used to discuss a lot about our work. And that’s how our friendship started.”

Mitu also adds,”Then years later we worked together in Kahaani and it was a lovely experience. I remember once there was a scene, I was able to articulate in English but the Hindi dialogues were somehow not happening. After struggling for hours I went to her and gave her a narration in English of the whole scene and told her to handle it. And she did a flawless act in that particular scene.”

Mitu also considers her as one of her advisors and says,” I resonate with her persona and admire her for her journey. I call her for advice every now and then. I am really amazed by her energy and the way she has managed to keep herself relevant and topical. On this birthday my wishes for her is that she should keep growing and evolving in the awesome way that only she can.”