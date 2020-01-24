MJ is out of danger : Beyhadh :24th January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Maya prays for MJ as she wants to kill him.MJ gets back Diya hugs him He tells her that he did purposely to gain Rudra's trust and love and he believes that because he has a good heart. Ananya calls Rudra to tell him that MJ is out of danger Rudra thanks Maya for praying for her dad. Antar gets angry because he put his life in danger. MJ tells her that he can do anything for his son Rudra gets emotional and hugs him and calls Dad after 10 years Mj propose to Rudra to get married to Ananya. Rudra recalls his time with Maya followed by MJ putting his life in danger. Rudra says yes to MJ. MJ gets happy.

MJ gets discharged and proudly tells reporters that Rudra and Ananya Are getting married they also say that girl who got killed yesterday is still in the hospital no one claimed that Maya feels sorry for Maya and feels devasted by Rudra's marriage. Maya asks Rudra to visit her house as soon as possible. She tells that MJ is planning of marriage but he will see his son's dead face. Maya shouts at Rudra that he is doing everything according to father's wish and he is not able to understand his own feelings she throws Rudra out. Ananya tells Rudra about her excitement she asks him if she feels the same for her. Maya tells Nandi that she will make a trap for him.