'Moana' live-action remake set with Dwayne Johnson returning

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson announced a new live-action remake of 'Moana' during the Disney shareholders meeting on April 3.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 11:21
Dwayne Johnson

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson announced a new live-action remake of 'Moana' during the Disney shareholders meeting on April 3.

"Humbled to say we're bringing Moana's beautiful story to the live-action big screen! Maui changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I'm honoured to partner with Disney to tell our story through the realm of music and dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people," Johnson tweeted, reports 'Variety'.

The 2016 animated feature was a hit for Disney, making over $680 million at the box office.

The new film will be produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Executive producers include Auliai Cravalho, the voice of Moana in original film, and Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co. Jared Bush and Samoan industry leader Dana Ledoux Miller will also take part in the production.

"I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of 'Moana' to the live-action big screen," Johnson said in a statement.

"This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavour, because there is no better world for us to honour the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people."

SOURCE: IANS

Dwayne Johnson Moana Dany Garcia Hiram Garcia Auliai Cravalho Seven Bucks Productions Beau Flynn Flynn Picture Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 11:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
'Moana' live-action remake set with Dwayne Johnson returning
MUMBAI: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson announced a new live-action remake of 'Moana' during the Disney shareholders...
WOW! Release dates of Brahmastra part 2 and 3 announced - Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Brahmastra was announced as a trilogy. The first instalment of the film which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dilemma! Virat exhausted by his own thoughts, finally takes a decision
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! From engagement reports to how they met; here’s all you need to know about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s love story
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been in the news for the past few weeks. Their relationship rumours...
Big Scoop! Shweta Tiwari was ridiculed over her marriages and asked not to marry again; check out the actress’s befitting reply
MUMBAI :when a celebrity is in the public eye, the netizens find it their business to comment on the lives of said...
Recent Stories
Brahmastra
WOW! Release dates of Brahmastra part 2 and 3 announced - Deets Inside

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shweta Tiwari
Big Scoop! Shweta Tiwari was ridiculed over her marriages and asked not to marry again; check out the actress’s befitting reply
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Whoa! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Harshad Arora reveals why he broke up with girlfriend Aparna
Rabb Se Hai Dua
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua tells Ruhaan everything about Ghazal's plans
Gaurav Khanna
Congratulations! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupama hits a milestone
Exclusive! “I am happy to be associated with an adult dance reality show as all this while I have been judging the ones having c
Exclusive! “I am happy to be associated with an adult dance reality show as all this while I have been judging the ones having children, which was challenging" - Sonali Bendre
Tanmay Vekaria
OMG! Why did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tanmay Vekaria get trolled? Find out here