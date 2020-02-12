Mobil and Raftaar trend nationwide with ‘Aage Chal’ music video

MUMBAI: Mobil and Raftaar announced their collaboration to launch the story of Raftaar’s journey in a new single titled ‘Aage Chal’.

Speaking of the collaboration, Deepankar Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ExxonMobil’s lubricants business in India said, “Raftaar’s journey is inspiring to many young Indians embarking on their own journeys. As an automobile engine oil brand, Mobil is naturally connected to these journeys; and with Raftaar being a long time user of our products, we could together, tell an authentic story about pursuing one’s dreams.”

“Aage Chal was composed back when I was a struggling artist. I was determined to move forward regardless of the circumstances and conquer my dreams. A lot has changed since and with the love of the people, I have become what I am today. I hope to inspire others with this track and encourage them to keep moving forward irrespective of challenges. I am thrilled to collaborate with Mobil and share my journey. While I have changed my vehicles over time, Mobil has been a constant companion.” Raftaar added.

In recent times, the rap industry has taken spotlight with its radical language and references that relate to the youth. Raftaar, formerly a member of the urban music group ‘Mafia Mundeer’, shot to fame with the 2014 smash hit ‘Swag Mera Desi’, also featuring Manj Music. He has also been associated with a host of reality TV shows such as MTV Hustle, Roadies and Dance India Dance.

The new album was launched on February 10, 2020 and is live across all popular streaming apps.