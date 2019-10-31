News

Mohammad Nazim's mother passes away

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2019 04:53 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has sad news for its readers.

Actor Mohammad Nazim, who became popular with his portryal as Ahem in Star Plus' Saath Nibhana Saathiya, is in a state of shock.

This morning at around 11 AM, Nazim's mother Suraiya breathed her last after suffering from a heart attack.

Nazim, who is currently part of Colors' Bahu Begam, had visited his hometown Malerkotla to meet his mother, who had been keeping unwell for some time now.

When we contacted the actor, he mentioned, 'I wasn't expecting this. I am still in a state of shock. May she rest in peace.'

Our deep condolences to Nazim and his family. 

