Mohammed Aashiq wins the title of MasterChef India

MUMBAI: The flavourful race to win the coveted title of MasterChef India has finally reached its zenith with a spectacular grand finale. After eight weeks of tantalizing viewers’ taste buds and facing a series of delectable challenges, the 24-year-old Mohammed Aashiq from Mangalore emerged as the ultimate MasterChef of this season.

Aashiq, who bore the brunt of disqualification last season, fulfilled his MasterChef India dream in the show’s first-ever digital-exclusive season on Sony LIV, proving the power of passion and perseverance.

Mohammed Aashiq’s journey on the show has been nothing short of exceptional. Finding himself in the first elimination round of this season, Aashiq’s love for the art of cooking propelled him to eventually take home the prestigious MasterChef India trophy.

Before gracing the MasterChef India kitchen, Aashiq ran his own juice shop, where he showcased his love for the art of cooking and his creative flair by crafting unique recipes that delighted his patrons. Despite facing disqualification in the previous season, he returned with determination, using the setback as fuel to prove his culinary mettle. Aashiq’s story reflects the true essence of MasterChef India – the relentless pursuit of one’s dreams.

Shedding light on his remarkable journey, Mohammed Aashiq expressed, “I am immensely grateful for the whirlwind journey I've had on MasterChef India. From facing elimination to holding the trophy, every moment was a profound lesson. This experience has completely reshaped my life, and winning this esteemed title feels surreal. Coming back with stronger determination after narrowly missing out last season was tough, but I devoted myself entirely to the culinary craft. This victory isn't just mine; it's for every dreamer who defies the odds to chase their aspirations. I owe immense gratitude to the judges- Chef Vikas, Ranveer, and Pooja, fellow contestants, the audience, and all the renowned chefs who pushed me to perform better with each passing day in the kitchen. I've grown significantly and noticed a remarkable shift in my cooking skills, all thanks to an incredible boot camp experience."

In addition to Mohammed Aashiq’s triumphant victory, Nambie Jessica Marak, secured the position of First Runner-up, whereas Rukhsaar Sayeed, claimed the title of Second Runner-up.

