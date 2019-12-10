News

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub joins the cast of Amazon Prime’s Tandav

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2019 08:13 PM

MUMBAI: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who enthralled the audiences in movies like No One Killed Jessica, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Raees, Article 15, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has bagged Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav, a political thriller series by Ali Abbas Zafar.

As per reports, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be starring as a politician who aspires to become the prime minister. The political drama will see Purab Kohli and Kriti Kamra in critical roles.

Tandav will be helmed by Sultan’s director Ali Abaas Zafar and is of the most anticipated series of the year 2019. It will soon be streamed on Amazon Prime. 

Tags > Mohammed Zeeshan, Amazon Prime, Jessica, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Raees, Article 15, and Manikarnika, Ali Abbas Zafar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Shilpa Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Shiamak Davar and...

Shilpa Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Shiamak Davar and others grace the event
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja

past seven days