Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub joins the cast of Amazon Prime’s Tandav

MUMBAI: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who enthralled the audiences in movies like No One Killed Jessica, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Raees, Article 15, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has bagged Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav, a political thriller series by Ali Abbas Zafar.

As per reports, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be starring as a politician who aspires to become the prime minister. The political drama will see Purab Kohli and Kriti Kamra in critical roles.

Tandav will be helmed by Sultan’s director Ali Abaas Zafar and is of the most anticipated series of the year 2019. It will soon be streamed on Amazon Prime.