Mohan Joshi excited to team up with Rajshri Productions

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the ardent viewers of television shows.

Well, Rajshri Productions is set to team up with veteran actor Mohan Joshi for the first time. They are coming together for Star Plus’ upcoming show, Dadi Amma.. Dadi Amma Maan Jao!

Mohan Joshi is known for his work in numerous plays, films as well as television shows. The upcoming show will mark his return to the small screen after almost a decade. The very first promo of the show has already created the necessary stir and the viewers were pleasantly surprised to see the banter between the two veteran actors, Mohan Joshi and Seema Biswas.

Speaking about this association, Mohan Joshi said in a statement to the media, “I am very excited for this association with Rajshri Productions because they know how to hit the right cord with the audiences. The story that we are presenting is very relatable yet different. So, I am looking forward to it.”

Credits: India Forums