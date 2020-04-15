Mohena Kumari Singh completes half a year of marital bliss

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari, who played Keerti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is enjoying her married life. The actress and her husband have completed 6 months of married life today, and Mohena took to social media to share her happiness.

Sharing their wedding teaser, the actress wrote, 'SUMO WEDDING TEASER | IT’s BEEN SIX MONTHS Six months ago was literally the biggest day of my life...a day full of nervousness, laughter , hugs & tears a lot of things changed, a lot of new things began. My family did so much for me and my happiness and gave me so much love.I will never be able to thank them enough. My new family supported me and took me in with so much love that I will be indebted with love for life. Thanks to all my friends who made it for my big day , I literally couldn’t do it without you’ll, love you guys so much. All our staff - my extended family- that was there working tirelessly day in and day out to make these days and this day especially , so wonderful for us.A big thank you to all the Premi’s of Manav Dharam @manavdharam who came from all over the world to celebrate our day with us thank you for all the love. And now for the one and only , the one who has been my pillar , my buddy , my partner in crimes and good deeds @suyeshrawat, my love, my everything. Thank you for sharing and cherishing the best moment of my life. I love you My Pati. So much #happysixmonths #sumo #sumokishaadi. Thanks for the Lovely Teaser.'

Credits: TOI