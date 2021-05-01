Mohena Singh REQUESTS her fans to NOT TROLL friend Gaurav Wadhwa

MUMBAI: Mohena Singh became a household name for her role Kirti in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress ruled several hearts with her stellar performance in the show. She started off her career as a contestant on Zee TV show Dance India Dance and later participated as a choreographer in Colors’ Jhalak Dikhlaja. She started her acting career with Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance. (Read here: Mohena Singh’s SPECIAL SURPRISE for her Bhabhisa is too cute for words)

The actress-choreographer had an amazing stint on television. She is looked up to by many. Recently, the actress crossed 1 million followers on Instagram.

A few days back, Mohena did a LIVE session with her fans and she addressed a couple of important topics in the LIVE session.

Mohena started off by asking her fans to not troll her BFF Gaurav Wadhwa. She said, “I would really request you all to not bash or troll Gaurav. He is a really good friend of mine. He has never done anything wrong.”

Furthermore, Mohena requested her fans to spread positivity and not fight over trivial issues. She said, “I love every fan page, in fact, every single fan of mine. So please don’t fight with each other. We’re already going through so much in terms of losing lives and negativity and uncertainty all around; please don’t add more negativity to your and other’s lives. Please don’t abuse each other. In these trying times, instead of pulling down, let’s lift each other up.”

