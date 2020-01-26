Mohini or Mohana, who impressed you with her 'Dayaan'avatar?

Indian television has witnessed a variety of content over the years. Apart from the drama series being in trend for many years, the makers of the shows are coming up with a brand new and unique concepts.

Two of the most trending shows of the current times are Manmohini and Nazar. Both of the show's stories revolves around the same concept and has a horror element which giving us spine-chilling experience.

Mona Lisa AKA Antara Biswas plays the lead role of Mohana who is a 250-year-old life-force sucking vampire-like humanoid or a daayan (witch), who knows black magic. She kills people by draining their vitality to keep herself young and beautiful. The story revolves around her character and how she is making other people's life a living hell. While in most of such horror shows we see characters appearing all ugly and dangerous to even look at but here, the makers have used Mona Lisa's beauty which is an excellent way of engaging the viewers to the show. It also adds some glamour element.

Reyhnaa Pandit plays the role of Mohini who is a 500-year-old Chudail awaiting for the previous 500-year-old love of her life. She loved him very much and wanted him but couldn't acquire him. In the show, Reyhnaa AKA Mohini is shown as one hell of a beauty hos charm can make anyone fall for her. However, her evilness is unbeatable. Reyhnaa has slayed in her chudail look where she looks no less than a gorgeous diva.

