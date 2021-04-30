Mohit and Addite Malik spotted with newborn outside hospital

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar are are blessed with a baby boy. The couple shared the news on their social handles.

Fans and celebrities extended their messages to the couple. The new mother shared a beautiful picture of herself holding her son's hand on the Instagram handle and even penned down a heartwarming post. She thanked the universe for the blessing.

Today, they were spotted outside the hospital with their bundle of joy. However, the baby's face was covered. Both were twinning in white and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Sharing the news, the actor had written, “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite.”

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla