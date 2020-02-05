News

Mohit Duseja bags Mahesh Pandey’s Gupta and Sons

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
05 Feb 2020 01:28 PM

MUMBAI: It is no news that Mahesh Pandey is rigorously working on his next show which is a family drama which was initially titled Khaandan, however, TellyChakkar exclusively reported about the show getting a new title Gupta and Sons.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about the same. We informed our viewers about Gurdeep Kohli, Kiran Bhargava and Vishal Bharadwaj bagging the project.

Actors like Hiten Tejwani, Parineeta Borthakur, Satya Tiwari, Sonal Vengurlekar and Rinku Diwan will also play pivotal roles in the project.

Now, the latest update is that actor Mohit Duseja of Ragini MMS Returns 2 fame has also bagged the project and will have an important role to portray.

We couldn’t connect with Mohit for a comment.

As per reports, the show is set in Uttar Pradesh and will revolve around a joint family and its values.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Mohit Duseja, Mahesh Pandey’s Gupta and Sons, Ragini MMS Returns 2, Khaandan, Gurdeep Kohli, Kiran Bhargava, Vishal Bharadwaj, Hiten Tejwani, Parineeta Borthakur, Satya Tiwari, Sonal Vengurlekar, Rinku Diwan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Manmohini actor Ankit Siwach's...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here