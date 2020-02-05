Mohit Duseja bags Mahesh Pandey’s Gupta and Sons

MUMBAI: It is no news that Mahesh Pandey is rigorously working on his next show which is a family drama which was initially titled Khaandan, however, TellyChakkar exclusively reported about the show getting a new title Gupta and Sons.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about the same. We informed our viewers about Gurdeep Kohli, Kiran Bhargava and Vishal Bharadwaj bagging the project.

Actors like Hiten Tejwani, Parineeta Borthakur, Satya Tiwari, Sonal Vengurlekar and Rinku Diwan will also play pivotal roles in the project.

Now, the latest update is that actor Mohit Duseja of Ragini MMS Returns 2 fame has also bagged the project and will have an important role to portray.

We couldn’t connect with Mohit for a comment.

As per reports, the show is set in Uttar Pradesh and will revolve around a joint family and its values.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.