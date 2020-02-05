Mohit Duseja roped in for Mahesh Pandey’s Gupta and Sons

MUMBAI: Mahesh Pandey is all set to launch a new project titled Gupta and Son (earlier titled Khandaan) and has roped in Sonal Vengurlekar and Rinku Dhawan, both of Yeh Vadaa Raha fame. Rinku will be playing Sonal’s mother in the show. Hiten Tejwani, Gurdeep Kohli, Kiran Bhargava, Parineeta Borthakur, Satya Tiwari, and Vishal Bharadwaj, amongst others, will also feature in it.

The show will revolve around a middle-class family.

We are back with yet another update on the cast of the show. The makers have roped in Mohit Duseja, who gained massive popularity and fame with his performance in the series Ragini MMS Returns 2.

Gupta and Sons is set in Uttar Pradesh.

Credits: India Forums