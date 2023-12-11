Mohit Kapoor to celebrate Diwali in his hometown

MUMBAI: Stylist Mohit Kapoor says that he is very excited to celebrate Diwali in his hometown Ambala this year. He is all set for his travels and requests people to have a safe and pollution-free Diwali.

“This Diwali, I want to celebrate with my family and will be visiting my hometown after 2 years to celebrate Diwali. I would request that you avoid crackers this season. Please keep a peaceful Diwali and save the earth and animals around you. I would recommend it. Please donate clothes to people and food,” he says.

Talking about shopping and eating, he says, “I have customized a very beautiful kurta with an Afghani salwar for this Diwali. If it’s Diwali I never miss a chance to eat my favourite mithai which is kaju katli.”

He adds, “It’s like a challenge to manage the time and balance my work on festivals but I am definitely taking a break for 2 days from my work and want to give my 100% time to my family to celebrate this Diwali.”