Mohit Kapoor: For me, travel is a passion and luckily my work allows me to travel all across the world and little pockets of India

MUMBAI: Travelling is a passion for many. They enjoy going to new places, learning something new and come back all happy and ready to take their life ahead. Fashion Director and Stylist Mohit Kapoor talks about getting bitten by the travel bug and about his favourite tourist destination and the reason for it.

“For me, travel is a passion and luckily my work allows me to travel all across the world and little pockets of India. From Jhansi fort to Sri Lanka the year I have travelled to the Middle East to far away corners of India. Travelling makes you aware about the culture and eco systems of a city you are travelling to. From eating local food to travelling around makes you so enriched with knowledge,” he says.

Mohit’s last travel destination was Goa and currently he is travelling to Lucknow, Bhuvneshwar and Dehradun. “My wish list has names like Turkey, Europe and Milan where fashion is at its best and of course Paris which is the epitome of fashion. Hope in 2024 I will visit these places and be more enriched as a traveler,” he adds.