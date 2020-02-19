Mohit Kumar injured on Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 sets

MUMBAI: Mohit Kumar recently got injured while shooting for Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. But the actor didn't let it get to him. He says injuries are part of any journey. Mohit, who essays the lead role of Shravan Malhotra in the show, was shooting for a sequence in which Suman (Kanikka Kapur) pulls him and he falls on the stairs. He slipped on the stairs and injured his hand.

Speaking about the incident, Mohit said, 'Injuries are part of any journey and this show itself is one beautiful expedition. It is based on a story with an army backdrop and we had real army men helping us in our shoots. I got to learn a lot from them and a major thing was not losing up to accidents. Thus, when I was injured, it didn't make me tensed much and the team was there to take care of me.'

'Though I wanted to shoot after the injury, as the schedule was packed, the team decided otherwise. My entire team have been taking care of me like a family, they actually made me laugh even when I was in pain. I couldn't wish for more,' he added.

