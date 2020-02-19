News

Mohit Kumar injured on Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 sets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2020 02:48 PM

MUMBAI: Mohit Kumar recently got injured while shooting for Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. But the actor didn't let it get to him. He says injuries are part of any journey. Mohit, who essays the lead role of Shravan Malhotra in the show, was shooting for a sequence in which Suman (Kanikka Kapur) pulls him and he falls on the stairs. He slipped on the stairs and injured his hand. 

Speaking about the incident, Mohit said, 'Injuries are part of any journey and this show itself is one beautiful expedition. It is based on a story with an army backdrop and we had real army men helping us in our shoots. I got to learn a lot from them and a major thing was not losing up to accidents. Thus, when I was injured, it didn't make me tensed much and the team was there to take care of me.'

'Though I wanted to shoot after the injury, as the schedule was packed, the team decided otherwise. My entire team have been taking care of me like a family, they actually made me laugh even when I was in pain. I couldn't wish for more,' he added. 

Credits: Latestly

Tags Mohit Kumar injured Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 Shravan Malhotra Suman Kanikka Kapur TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here