Mohit Malhotra: I think for any industry, you have to be an extrovert

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 03:00
Mohit Malhotra

MUMBAI : Actor Mohit Malhotra says that it is very important to go out and meet people, to be able to survive in any profession. He says that networking really helps you grow professionally.

“I feel networking definitely helps. I think for any industry, not just the entertainment industry, you have to be an extrovert. You have to go out and meet people. Because as much as you meet people and as much as you network with new people, I think you get to learn and you get to find new opportunities. Nothing comes in life by sitting at home. I think regardless of the industry, you have to step out of the house and meet as many people as possible, because every person has something, you have something to learn from them, and I think that's a good thing,” he says. 

He adds, “When you're meeting a lot of people, you do get visibility. But eventually, it's your talent that will give you a long sustenance in your career. I think without that, nothing, no networking can help. But yes, you have to go and meet people, because the more you meet people, the more you get to know what is really happening in the industry. You get to know what are the latest trends that are happening, what are the new projects that are happening, and at least you get an opportunity to audition or test for them. So, it gives you an opening to new opportunities.”

Talking about nepotism, he says, “I really believe no matter what people say about nepotism, eventually I feel it's the talent that really sustains you. We have seen in the past that there are many star kids who have not been able to make it in Bollywood, irrespective of their contacts and connections and coming from a great family, eventually it will be the talent that will sustain. And I think whoever has been able to prove their worth, in spite of being an actor's son or director's son. I think only people with talent have been able to sustain in the industry.”

However, he agrees that not getting the right opportunity or losing the opportunity can be frustrating. “That's actually true. I also feel the same. Sometimes you're not able to get to know like, okay, this is happening. Sometimes you're not called for the audition that you think could have been a perfect fit for you. But I think that is part of the challenges you face in every industry and you have to go through with it. Sometimes you'll miss opportunities, sometimes you won't. But eventually if you are persistent and consistent in your life, you will make that happen. You will find those opportunities and you will be able to convert those opportunities into great projects for,” he says.

Mohit Malhotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 03:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mohit Malhotra: I think for any industry, you have to be an extrovert
MUMBAI : Actor Mohit Malhotra says that it is very important to go out and meet people, to be able to survive in any...
Megha Sharma: Networking and references play a significant role in the industry
MUMBAI : Actress Megha Sharma says that knowing the right people, at the right time, matters a lot. She says that while...
Nikhil Nanda: You can achieve your goals with a focused approach in Mumbai
MUMBAI : Mumbai has been ranked as more expensive than Sydney, Berlin and Toronto. This does not come across as a...
On-screen Kavya's graph is growing and there is ample scope for good performance- Sumbul Touqeer
MUMBAI : Sumbul Toqueer, who is playing Kavya, is overwhelmed with the response the show is getting. Her on-screen...
Anupama Solanki on violence in Animal: When Hollywood makes a Joker, we say wow ; here, we question
MUMBAI : Actress Anupama Solanki says that she loved watching Ranbir Kapoor’s movie "ANIMAL". She adds that we need to...
Woah! Here are some interesting facts that we know about B-town's power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
MUMBAI: Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021. Today, the duo completed two years of marriage....
Recent Stories
Vicky
Woah! Here are some interesting facts that we know about B-town's power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Latest Video
Related Stories
Megha Sharma
Megha Sharma: Networking and references play a significant role in the industry
Nikhil Nanda
Nikhil Nanda: You can achieve your goals with a focused approach in Mumbai
Sumbul Touqeer
On-screen Kavya's graph is growing and there is ample scope for good performance- Sumbul Touqeer
Anupama Solanki
Anupama Solanki on violence in Animal: When Hollywood makes a Joker, we say wow ; here, we question
Samriddhi
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhira aka Samriddhi Shukla gives us some spicy updates on the upcoming storyline, read on
Nitin
Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Ace singer Nitin Mukesh gives a precious gift to this contestant of the show, says “Your voice reminded me of my late father Mukesh Mathur”