Mohit Malhotra turns good Samaritan, supports maid’s son!

MUMBAI: In a country where Bollywood is a religion in itself, it comes as no surprise that millions aspire to enter the industry. While actor Mohit Malhotra has fulfilled his dream, having starred in the film Hacked, and shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Jamai Raja, he, in turn, has become an inspiration — to his maid’s son.



What makes things even more interesting is that the 15-year-old now wants to become an actor like Mohit. A source tells us, "Rohit has stepped into secondary school, and passed with flying colours. He's preparing for his final exams now. He aspires to be an actor like Mohit."However, his aspiration isn't driven by glamour. "The reason he wants to become an actor is to do the same thing as Mohit, just because someone from this profession is supporting his education. He will complete his education first," adds the source.

The good looking actor has been supporting the education of his maid’s son, Rohit. On what prompted him to do this, he says, “I’ve always believed in giving back to the society so when I got to know that the fees, etc. are a struggle for my maid, I offered to support her son’s education. It’s the least I could do... Education is a basic need, and I’m proud that I’ve been given this opportunity to fund a child’s education.”