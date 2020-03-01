Mohit Malhotra: You are always chasing work as an actor

MUMBAI: You might have got your big break in the industry; however, an actor never has it easy when it comes to finding work, says actor Mohit Malhotra. He says that a lot of factors go into the casting of a project and just having experience is not enough. “I guess as an actor this is what you sign up for as a profession. You are always chasing work or fighting to be where you want to be. Times are changing, platforms are changing, audiences’ tastes are changing, so you always have to work on your craft to keep up with that, to be able to entertain audiences with changing times,” he says, adding, “It can be difficult even for established artists to get the kind of roles they deserve or want. It’s not up to you, a lot of factors come into play in deciding someone for a role. A lot of minds are involved in a TV show and there’s no single vision so that’s where it gets really difficult for even established actors to get what they really want.”

Mohit has been part of TV, films as well as web series. Talking about all three mediums, he says, “I have always said the medium doesn’t matter to me, it’s the content that drives me. Content is and always will be supreme for me. Having said that, it’s the ease of working that changes in different mediums. Like in films, it’s creatively very satisfying because even when you do a scene, it is thought out and well discussed with the team around you that it becomes very creatively satisfying, while in TV with the pressures of the telecast, you just go on a repeat mode.”

There is a general belief that web shows require bold content. Mohit says he is okay with this as long as it is justified. “My willingness is irrespective of the medium, however, If the scripts demand it and I feel it is indeed significant to the storyline and will add value to it, I will consider to doing it,” he says.