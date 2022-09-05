Mohit Malik on Doing Khatron Ke Khiladi: 'I Am Determined To Win This Season'

Mohit Malik

MUMBAI : Actor Mohit Malik is one determined hunk these days. And all of his focus is on winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Yes, the actor, after having to pass on the show for the last 3 years, has finally managed to adjust his schedule and will be seen in KKK12. While the hunk is all set to perform some dare-devil stunts on the stunt-based reality show in Cape Town, he is leaving his heart back home in Mumbai with wife Additie and son Ekbir. Mohit says, "I got to spend so much time home with Ekbir that I am not used to staying away from him for long periods of time. It is going to be a difficult few days of adjustment for me when I go to Cape Town."

However, he is determined to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Recalling his last reality show experience, Mohit stated, "The last reality show I did was Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. I was a finalist and did not win the show. So I want to win this one. I am very determined." Talking about how he landed KKK12, Mohit revealed that he could not take up the show earlier due to him being occupied with Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and Lockdown Ki Lovestory. "I had told myself that I would say yes to whenever KKK makers would approach me with the next season and am glad that I did not have to wait much longer. 

The actor has also in a way started prepping for the show. Mohit plays a cop in his digital debut on Voot. Mohit revealed that he had started prepping himself to be physically fit to perform stunts because of his role on the web-show. So that helped him in prepping for KKK as well. Titled Cybervaar, the show will see Mohit share screen-space with Sanaya Irani.
 

Mohit Malik KKK12 Additie Ekbir Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 TellyChakkar
