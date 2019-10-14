News

Mohit Malik NOT quitting Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Oct 2019 03:54 PM

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, which airs on Star Plus, is one of the most popular television shows. With its gripping plot, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Fans of the show specially love the performance of Aakriti Sharma and Mohit Malik. 

However, recently, there were reports that Aakriti and Mohit are making an exit from the show. It was being said that Gul Khan's show is going to take a leap as there has been a dip in its TRPs. 

Now, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, the leap is not happening. Mohit told the portal, “Leap is not happening. I am not going anywhere and will continue to enjoy what I am doing." When asked if he would call it a day in KKB if and when the leap happens, Mohit said, "I wouldn't like to comment on that."

