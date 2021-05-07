Mohit Malik shares first glimpse of his newborn

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik and Addite Malik embraced parenthood recently.

The couple was blessed with a baby boy, and their happiness knows no bounds. The actor has shared the first glimpse of his little bundle of joy. He took to Instagram to share his love for his baby.

He is seen holding his newborn. The new father looks adorable as he poses with his baby and sharing his unconditional love for him. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Can I hold this emotion forever , can I hold you forever my son ? But I’m not holding you my son , I’m holding love I’m holding bliss , I don’t want this to fade away , how can I become permanent in this temporary world (Maya) so to just hold you close ? Never have I ever felt such immense unconditional love , I wil never be able to teach you what you’ve taught me , I pray for you pray for us pray for humanity . Only love can take us through #lovebaby."

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla