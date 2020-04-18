Mohit Sehgal is JEALOUS of his wife Sanaya Irani

MUMBAI: Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani are one of the most popular and loved couples of the small screen. With their adorable chemistry, they set major couple goals for their fans.

The duo acted in the popular serial Miley Jab Hum Tum, and fell in love on the sets of the show. They became man and wife in 2016. These two are indeed one of television's most happily married couples.

In the midst of the lockdown phase, Mohit Sehgal decided to surprise his fans by answering their question on Instagram.

We recently wrote about how a fan asked Mohit about when he realized being in love with Sanaya, to which he gave a beautiful reply, stating, “Jab upar wale ne ishaara diya #DilTohPagalHai.”

Another fan asked Mohit if he isn’t jealous of his wife Sanaya, to which he gave a witty and sensible answer. He shared, “Very jealous she eats everything and just doesn’t put on weight. Lockdown mai bhi abs hain.”

We totally agree to you Mohit!