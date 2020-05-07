News

Mohsin Khan's brother Sajjad sneaked in SRK's home; what happened next was hilarious

Sajjad Khan is quite popular among the fans and is frequently spotted with Mohsin Khan on various occasions.

07 May 2020

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular and top-rated actors of the small screen. The ace star shot to fame with Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show proved to be a major hit and it opened success doors for Mohsin. 

While Mohsin is doing quite well in his career, his brother Sajjad Khan too is extremely talented. Sajjad has his own Youtube channel named Subtle Sleeves with a whopping 219k subscribers. 

Sajjad keeps posting wonderful videos which are extremely entertaining and they are helping him to garner more and more subscribers. 

And now, Sajjad seems to be a great Shah Rukh Khan fan and his latest Tik Tok video says so. 

Sajjad has shared a video where he is mimicking SRK's signature pose where he spreads his arms in a heroic style. 

Sajjad shares his imaginary fan moment if he ever sneaked into Shah Rukh's house Mannat and in the other frame, he is seen giving a totally blank expression of his little son AbRam who is thinking what this person is doing here.

Take a look at the picture:

@_sajjad_khan

When I sneaked into Mannat, ##fyp ##foryou ##shahrukhkhan ##srk ##sajjadkhan ##subtlesleeves ##gharbaithoindia ##desimemes

original sound - versacetoilet

Well, Sajjad is a really great actor and also a wonderful entertainer. 

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments. 

