Mohsin Khan's intense look in these pictures have left us swooning on him

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is presently seen as Kartik Goenka in Star Plus' longest-running and popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has been a hot favourite among the viewers ever since its first episode. Not just that but the handsome hunk has developed a huge fan-following from this show and has become a household name.



The diehard fans of Mohsin are always curious to know about his whereabouts. Mohsin too keeps sharing all the latest updates on his social media accounts. This has garnered a huge fan base on his Instagram handle.



A few days ago, Mohsin had shared an interesting update and it had made all his fan excited and curious. The actor will be doing his first shoot of this decade.



And now, Mohsin has shared some amazing pictures where his looking simply dashing. The actor has shown his deep and intense side in these pictures which makes him look even more handsome.



Take a look at the pictures:



It seems these are the few glimpses of Mohsin's photoshoot.On the work front, Mohsin starrer show saw his beautiful wedding moments with Naira. The diehard fans were left awestruck seeing Mohsin all decked up in groom-avatar. His pair with Shivangi Joshi has received lots praises from the fans and we simply love this cute jodi.What do you think about Mohsin's pictures? Tell us in the comments.