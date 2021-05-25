Molkki star, Priyal Mahajan tries her hand at photography, impresses us with her skills

MUMBAI: Actress Priyal Mahajan who is currently winning hearts with her role as Purvi in the Color’s television show, Molkki, seems to keep her fans updated with all interesting and fun things she does through her day. The young actress who also keeps posting videos of her goofing around and poking fun at co-stars on the set, seems to have a new-found interest.

The actress shared a cute boomerang of herself trying her hand at photography with a professional camera. In the boomerang, Priyal is seen in her character, Molkki’s costume, which shows that she has been trying to develop the new skill while she’s shooting for her show. The boomerang was captured by Molkki’s director, Muzammil Desai.

Priyal later revealed what she was clicking, and we’re impressed by her beautiful vision, and angle of the picture. The actress capture a picture of a tinted glass window through which one could see floating clouds.

The nineteen year old has gained a lot of popularity at a young age with her role in Molkki which shows the reality of northern regions of India where ‘bride buying’ is a common phenomenon. It goes without saying that it isn’t easy to play a role ‘heavy’ at such a young age. Priyal is currently in Goa shooting for Molkki in what’s called a ‘bio bubble’.