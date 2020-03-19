News

Mom-to-be Mansi Sharma beats up hubby Yuvraj and the reason is hilarious

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Mansi Sharma is glowing these days as she is all set to be a yummy mommy soon. Mansi has been enjoying her pregnancy days to the fullest and her Instagram pictures are proof.

The lovely actress is seen wearing some beautiful and stylish outfits and flaunting her cute baby bump in several pictures.

We have always seen Mansi posting lovey-dovey pictures with her husband Yuvraj Hans. And now, the actress has shared a TikTok video where she is seen along with her husband.

The video is simply hilarious where Mansi ends up beating her husband. Take a look at the video:

Well, we are sure Mansi and Yuvraj too must be laughing seeing their funny video. 

Mansi has appeared in many TV shows like Pyaar ko Ho jane Do, Aasman Se Aage, Mahabharat, Yeh Kaha Aa Gaye Hum and Chhoti Sardarrni among others. 

On the personal front, Mansi married popular Punjabi singer and actor Yuvraj Hans last year in February. 

 

