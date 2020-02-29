Mom-to-be Smriti Khanna stuns in a pastel-coloured shimmery outfit; check out pictures

MUMBAI: Smriti Khanna is well-known for her role as Ritika in Colors' popular show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. The actress was paired opposite Gautam Gupta. Smriti and Gautam fell in love on the sets of the show and after dating for some time, the duo got married in a lavish ceremony in 2017.

Smriti and Gautam is one happily married couple and are now all set to enter the new phase in their lives. The couple is expecting their first baby in the next few months. Smriti has been extremely active on social media and keeps posting lovey-dovey pictures with Gautam.

The mom-to-be is glowing day-by-day and her beauty is at the next level as she is all set to embrace motherhood soon.

Smriti recently attended a wedding and shared some glimpses from the same. The actress went all shimmery and was glowing in each and every picture.

Take a look at the pictures:

Smriti has set major maternity trends and we are sure lots of would-be mothers must be taking inspiration from her. Smriti's baby is due in the next few months and we can't wait to see the couple's cute little munchkin soon.

What do you think about Smriti's look? Tell us in the comments.