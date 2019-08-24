News

MOM Mission Over Mars actress Sakshi Tanwar happy to play a scientist on screen

MUMBAI: Sakshi Tanwar has proved her acting credentials by working in some prestigious TV and film projects. The actress came into spotlight for her role of Parvati Agarwal in the serial, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Later, she played Priya Kapoor, opposite Ram Kapoor, in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In 2016, a big opportunity knocked her door. She was roped in to play wife to none other than Bollywood star Aamir Khan. The sports film, Dangal, stars her as Daya Kaur, wife of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir Khan). Now, she is gearing up for ALTBalaji’s and Zee5's upcoming web series M-O-M: Mission Over Mars.

The web series will feature her in the role of a scientist. Speaking about her experience of playing a scientist in the series, Sakshi told a publication, “Becoming a scientist in real life was nearly impossible for me, but I am really happy that I got the opportunity to play it on screen. While playing the role of a scientist, I had the fear that what would I do if someone asked me to solve a math equation? But I learned a lot of scientific terminologies while prepping up for this role. Learning these terms and equations was tough, but it was an amazing experience for me.”

