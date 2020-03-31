Mona Singh enjoys quarantine period with her special person

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus lockdown has brought the world to a standstill, but it is also given us the opportunity to spend time with our family. Actors are making the most of it by spending time with their loved ones. And among them is Mona Singh. Yes, the newly-wed actress is spending quarantine with her husband Shyam Gopalan.

The diva recently took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures of herself that were clicked by her 'personal photographer'. Mona shared these pretty clicks with her fans and wrote, 'When pati takes good pictures u have to post them all.'

Well, all the pictures are simply breathtaking.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

Credits: Pinkvilla