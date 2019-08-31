News

Monalisa gets injured on the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 02:15 PM

MUMBAI: Produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh, Khatra Khatra Khatra is one of the most popular and loved television shows currently. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens with its fun-filled episodes. The format of the show is a combination of stunts and comedy and is a perfect dose of laughter. Many celebrities have already appeared on the show as guest such as Surbhi Jyoti, Sanaya Irani, Vikas Gupta, and Erica Fernandes to name a few. Recently, Bhojpuri actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa aka Antara Biswas visited the sets of the show for shooting a special episode.


However, according to the latest report in Latestly, Monalisa got injured while performing one of the stunts on the show and was immediately rushed to the hospital. As per earlier reports, the Nazar actress was supposed to do some fun tasks along with Bharti, Harsh, Reem Shaikh, Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit on the sets. 
Tags > Monalisa, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Surbhi Jyoti, Sanaya Irani, Vikas Gupta, Erica Fernandes, Bigg Boss, special episode, Nazar, Reem Shaikh, Aditya Narayan, Ridhima Pandit,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Donal Bisht’s b’day party was a glittery and...

Donal Bisht’s b’day party was a glittery and starry affair
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput

past seven days