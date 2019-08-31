Monalisa gets injured on the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra

MUMBAI: Produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh, Khatra Khatra Khatra is one of the most popular and loved television shows currently. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens with its fun-filled episodes. The format of the show is a combination of stunts and comedy and is a perfect dose of laughter. Many celebrities have already appeared on the show as guest such as Surbhi Jyoti, Sanaya Irani, Vikas Gupta, and Erica Fernandes to name a few. Recently, Bhojpuri actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa aka Antara Biswas visited the sets of the show for shooting a special episode.



However, according to the latest report in Latestly, Monalisa got injured while performing one of the stunts on the show and was immediately rushed to the hospital. As per earlier reports, the Nazar actress was supposed to do some fun tasks along with Bharti, Harsh, Reem Shaikh, Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit on the sets.