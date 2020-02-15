Monalisa shares the first look of Nazar 2 and we are all excited about it

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Tellychakkar had informed you about Star Plus' popular supernatural drama series Nazar all set to wrap up. However, the producers are gearing up for Nazar 2.

The most amazing thing about Nazar 2 is that Antara Biswas AKA Mohana will be retained in the show.

Monalisa shared the first looks from the show in her recent Instagram stories and we are left super-excited about it.

Monalisa was seen in quite a different avatar in the show. In the first season, we have seen the actress flaunting her beauty in stunning sarees, however, the actress got a complete makeover.

Take a look at Monalisa's picture:

They were shooting for late-night scenes and Monalisa was shivering in the chilly cold weather.

Well, the first season of Nazar proved to be spine-chilling and scared everyone, it will be interesting to see if the second season has the same horror element or not.