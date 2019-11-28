News

Monalisa sizzles in Western avatar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Nov 2019 08:02 PM

MUMBAI: Pretty actress Monalisa has worked in over 125 Bhojpuri films and has also been seen in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. She was a contestant on the most controversial show on TV, Bigg Boss, in 2016. She is currently seen in the negative role of Mohana in Star Plus' Nazar and has received a lot of appreciation for it.

She is quite a style icon in real life. The actress might be seen in a traditional avatar on-screen, but off it, she loves to sport Western outfits.

Have a look at a few of her sizzling pictures below.

Show your love for the actress in the comments section!

Credits: TOI

